Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Cleared to face Cardinals

Baldwin (shoulder) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The outlook apparently changed in a matter of hours after coach Pete Carroll referred to Baldwin as a game-time decision earlier Friday. It is possible the Seahawks downgrade Baldwin to questionable once Friday practice statuses are released, but the current plan calls for him to be active Sunday. The team still have something to play for, as dropping to the No. 6 seed would send the Seahawks to Chicago instead of Dallas for the opening round of the playoffs. Baldwin has finally looked like the best version of himself in recent weeks, with each of his five touchdowns this season occurring in the past five games. The Cardinals held him to five catches for 41 yards on seven targets when these divisional rivals squared off back in Week 4.