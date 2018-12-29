Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Cleared to play after full practice
Baldwin (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll referred to the wide receiver as a game-time decision Friday morning, but the outlook changed once Baldwin returned to practice without any limitations. Coming off his best game of the season, Baldwin will take aim at a Cardinals defense that's struggled to cover the slot, most recently allowing Robert Woods to pile up 104 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. There is some chance Baldwin will lose reps in the second half if the Seahawks jump out to a comfortable lead and turn their focus toward staying healthy for the playoffs. A victory would send the team to Dallas next week, while a loss might result in a trip to Chicago.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Cleared to face Cardinals•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Considered game-time decision•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns as limited participant•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Heating up at right time•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Puts in full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...