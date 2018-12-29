Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Cleared to play after full practice

Baldwin (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll referred to the wide receiver as a game-time decision Friday morning, but the outlook changed once Baldwin returned to practice without any limitations. Coming off his best game of the season, Baldwin will take aim at a Cardinals defense that's struggled to cover the slot, most recently allowing Robert Woods to pile up 104 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. There is some chance Baldwin will lose reps in the second half if the Seahawks jump out to a comfortable lead and turn their focus toward staying healthy for the playoffs. A victory would send the team to Dallas next week, while a loss might result in a trip to Chicago.