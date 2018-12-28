Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Considered game-time decision
Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (shoulder) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Locked into a wild card spot and facing a lackluster opponent, the Seahawks may lean toward a cautious approach, though they still have incentive to win if they'd rather face the Cowboys than the Bears in the playoffs next week. After returning to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Baldwin seems to be headed for a 'questionable' designation when the Seahawks release their final injury report Friday afternoon. An absence would free up more work for David Moore and Jaron Brown.
