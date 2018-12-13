Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Continues to sit out practice
Baldwin (hip) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "He went through the walk-through today," coach Pete Carroll told Boyle. "We'll just go one day at a time with Doug and never expect anything other than he may pull off another one of his miracles and get back and play. His mind is set on doing that. We'll see how he makes it though the week."
The key here is Carroll's assertion that the Seahawks will take Baldwin's situation on a day-to-day basis. In the past, Baldwin has proved he needs very few, if any, practice reps to be considered available on an ensuing gameday. There's a great chance his status will remain in limbo until the team releases its inactive list about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff in San Francisco. Another absence from Baldwin would allow Tyler Lockett, David Moore and Jaron Brown to take on elevated roles within in the passing attack.
