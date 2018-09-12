Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Could miss 'a couple weeks'

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested Tuesday that Baldwin (knee) could be out "a couple weeks," Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "[Baldwin is] really gonna go a few days at a time here," Carroll said. "Let's see what happens. We'll wait and see."

Carroll's comments seemingly support what Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday after Baldwin was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL tear in his right knee. While Carroll isn't counting on Baldwin being available Sunday in Chicago or for the Week 3 home matchup with the Cowboys, the team intends to monitor his progress over next few days before making a formal ruling on his status for at least the first of the two contests. The Seahawks promoted Keenan Reynolds from their practice squad to provide additional depth at wideout, and Carroll also suggested running back C.J. Prosise may also see snaps at receiver if the team requires more coverage for Baldwin's absence.