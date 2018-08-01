Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Could miss entire preseason

Baldwin (knee) is in danger of missing the entire preseason, but his doctors are confident he will be ready for the start of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hasn't provided any details about the injury, merely referring to it as knee soreness. Baldwin noticed the issue prior to training camp and it apparently didn't respond the way he'd hoped after a few days of practice. He's been held off the field this week, though he did watch Tuesday's practice from the sideline with a protective sleeve over his left leg. While the missed time during training camp and preseason isn't a major concern for a player with Baldwin's level of experience, it is somewhat worrisome that the Seahawks are already thinking about holding him out for most of August, betting that rest will be enough to fix his knee. The 29-year-old wide receiver has missed just two games in seven NFL seasons, including an ongoing streak of 88 consecutive starts.