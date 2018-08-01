Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Could miss entire preseason
Baldwin (knee) is in danger of missing the entire preseason, but his doctors are confident he will be ready for the start of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hasn't provided any details about the injury, merely referring to it as knee soreness. Baldwin noticed the issue prior to training camp and it apparently didn't respond the way he'd hoped after a few days of practice. He's been held off the field this week, though he did watch Tuesday's practice from the sideline with a protective sleeve over his left leg. While the missed time during training camp and preseason isn't a major concern for a player with Baldwin's level of experience, it is somewhat worrisome that the Seahawks are already thinking about holding him out for most of August, betting that rest will be enough to fix his knee. The 29-year-old wide receiver has missed just two games in seven NFL seasons, including an ongoing streak of 88 consecutive starts.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Held out by sore knee•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Watching from sidelines•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Sits out practice•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: May key offense in 2018•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Narrowly misses another 1,000-yard season•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Scores twice in season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.