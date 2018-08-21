Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Could play next week

Coach Pete Carroll still expects Baldwin (knee) to be ready for Week 1 and even said the wideout could play in the final week of the preseason, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. "He'll want to play next week." Carroll said. "We'll make that determination next week. He's going to be there for the opener."

Carroll has a history of using the media to spread false optimism or pessimism about injured players, but his adamance that Baldwin will be ready for Week 1 feels genuine. However, it would be surprising to see the eighth-year pro make an appearance in the team's preseason finale, even if he reaches the stated goal of returning to practice next week. Given his experience and the strength of his chemistry with Russell Wilson, the 29-year-old wide receiver should be fine to prepare for Week 1 on the practice field. It is slightly concerning that we don't know the details of Baldwin's injury, with the Seahawks opting not to expand upon the initial report of "knee soreness".