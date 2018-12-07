Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Dealing with hip injury

Baldwin didn't practice Thursday due to a hip injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Baldwin has been unable to avoid the injury bug this season, dealing with knee, groin and now a hip issue along the way. His ensuing workload on gamedays has not been compromised, though, as evidenced by playing at least 85 percent of the snaps on offense in six straight contests. Baldwin's production has fallen off its usual perch, with just 25 catches (on 33 targets) for 255 yards and two touchdowns during that span. It remains to be seen if his bout with the hip will impact his availability for Monday's showdown with the Vikings, but he has two more practices to prove his health.

