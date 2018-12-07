Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Dealing with hip injury
Baldwin didn't practice Thursday due to a hip injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Baldwin has been unable to avoid the injury bug this season, dealing with knee, groin and now a hip issue along the way. His ensuing workload on gamedays has not been compromised, though, as evidenced by playing at least 85 percent of the snaps on offense in six straight contests. Baldwin's production has fallen off its usual perch, with just 25 catches (on 33 targets) for 255 yards and two touchdowns during that span. It remains to be seen if his bout with the hip will impact his availability for Monday's showdown with the Vikings, but he has two more practices to prove his health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...