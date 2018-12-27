Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Dealing with shoulder injury

Baldwin (shoulder) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prior to this week, Baldwin's practice reps were impacted by knee, groin and hip issues to this point in the season. It remains to be seen what kind of workload he'll be able to muster with a shoulder concern, but he has two sessions to build up his reps from nothing to something. Baldwin has been scintillating since his last absence Week 14, accounting for 11 catches (on 18 targets) for 203 yards and three touchdowns over the last two contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories