Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Dealing with shoulder injury
Baldwin (shoulder) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Prior to this week, Baldwin's practice reps were impacted by knee, groin and hip issues to this point in the season. It remains to be seen what kind of workload he'll be able to muster with a shoulder concern, but he has two sessions to build up his reps from nothing to something. Baldwin has been scintillating since his last absence Week 14, accounting for 11 catches (on 18 targets) for 203 yards and three touchdowns over the last two contests.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Heating up at right time•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Puts in full practice•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doubles down on paydirt•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Available Week 15•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Should play Sunday vs. 49ers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17