Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Diagnosed with Grade 2 sprain

Baldwin has a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A Grade 2 sprain is a partial tear of the ligament -- an injury that typically leads to a multi-week absence. The Seahawks are still in the process of determining how much time Baldwin will miss, but it least feels safe to call him a long shot for Monday Night Football against the Bears in Week 2. The injury isn't in the same knee that gave Baldwin issues throughout the summer.

