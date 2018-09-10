Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Diagnosed with MCL sprain

Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After dealing with an unspecified injury to his left knee all summer, Baldwin hurt his right knee in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos. He initially tried to play through the injury, but he was ruled out for the rest of the afternoon at halftime, finishing without any catches on one target. MCL sprains often lead to multiple absences, though the recovery timetable can vary considerably depending on the grade/severity of the injury. Tyler Lockett, Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown will take on expanded roles if Baldwin isn't ready for a Week 2 game against the Bears on Monday Night Football.