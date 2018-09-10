Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't have clear timetable

Coach Pete Carroll didn't have an update on Baldwin's knee injury during a Monday radio appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports. "I haven't heard back," Carroll said. "[Baldwin] was sore last night, but he was walking OK and all that. He wasn't hampered in that regard. But he got hurt. He got hurt."

Plagued by an unspecified left knee injury all summer, Baldwin sprained the MCL in his right knee during the first half of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos. He initially tried to fight through the injury, but the Seahawks eventually had to rule him out for the entire second half. Baldwin is unlikely to be ready for practice by Thursday when the Seahawks release their initial injury report for a Week 2 game against the Bears on Monday Night Football. Tyler Lockett easily ranked first among Seattle wide receivers with 56 snaps on offense (98 percent) in Sunday's loss, followed by Brandon Marshall (65 percent), Jaron Brown (58 percent) and David Moore (28 percent).