Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't practice again Friday

Baldwin (hip) was withheld from practice Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After sitting out Thursday, it's somewhat worrisome that Baldwin was unable to upgrade to a limited or full practice Friday. On the other hand, regular bouts with injury this season may have forced the Seahawks to institute a more rigid maintenance program on the wideout. Baldwins' activity level at and subsequent listing on the injury report after Saturday's session could be key for his ability to play Monday against the Vikings.

More News
Our Latest Stories