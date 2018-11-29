Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Baldwin (groin) was held out of practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The rehab room was Baldwin's home last week, but he brushed off the groin injury and posted his second-highest snap share of 2018 (90.3 percent of those on offense) in a Week 12 win at Carolina. Despite being targeted by Russell Wilson seven times, Baldwin caught just five of them for 39 yards, marking his fifth performance of less than 40 receiving yards in nine appearances this season. In the wake of the outing, coach Pete Carroll spoke glowingly about Baldwin. "He feels really good," Carroll told Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle on Wednesday. "That was amazing what he did last week. With the groin strain that he had to play like that." Last week serves as evidence that Baldwin doesn't need practice reps in order to play, but he'll have chances Thursday and Friday to get in some on-field work.
