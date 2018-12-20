Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Baldwin (hip) was held out of practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Baldwin didn't play Week 14 due to the hip injury, which accompanied him into preparations for Week 15. His ensuing practice regimen consisted of a DNP on Wednesday before being listed as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, heading into Sunday with a questionable designation and eventually suiting up in San Francisco. In that contest, he played a typical 81 percent of the offensive snaps en route to four catches (on six targets) for 77 yards and two touchdowns. If he follows a similar path this week, he'll aim to strike Sunday against the Chiefs' bottom-ranked pass defense (282.5 yards per game).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....