Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Baldwin (hip) was held out of practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Baldwin didn't play Week 14 due to the hip injury, which accompanied him into preparations for Week 15. His ensuing practice regimen consisted of a DNP on Wednesday before being listed as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, heading into Sunday with a questionable designation and eventually suiting up in San Francisco. In that contest, he played a typical 81 percent of the offensive snaps en route to four catches (on six targets) for 77 yards and two touchdowns. If he follows a similar path this week, he'll aim to strike Sunday against the Chiefs' bottom-ranked pass defense (282.5 yards per game).