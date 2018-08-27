Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doing more at practice

Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (knee) has increased his activity level at practice this week and remains on track for the team's regular-season opener, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports that Baldwin took part in position drills Monday for the first time since late July. It's a clear step forward for the wide receiver, supporting Carroll's repeated assertions that Baldwin will be fine for Week 1 in Denver. The Seahawks haven't provided any details on Baldwin's injury beyond referring to it as "knee soreness."