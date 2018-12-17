Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doubles down in paydirt
Baldwin caught four of six targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's overtime loss to the 49ers.
Baldwin didn't look hampered after missing Week 14's game against the Vikings. He hauled in his first look of the day -- a five-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to give the Seahawks an early lead. Later in the first half, the veteran wideout made a leaping grab in between three defenders and evaded them all for a 35-yard score to cut the 49ers' lead to one. Baldwin now has four touchdowns in the last four games he suited up, so fantasy owners who maintained faith through the lows received a generous reward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15