Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doubles down on paydirt

Baldwin caught four of six targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's overtime loss to the 49ers.

Baldwin didn't look hampered after missing Week 14's game against the Vikings. He hauled in his first look of the day, a five-yard touchdown pass that found him in the back of the end zone, to give the Seahawks an early lead. Later in the first half, the veteran wideout made a leaping grab in between three defenders and evaded them all for a 35-yard score to cut the 49ers' lead to one. Baldwin now has four touchdowns in the last four games he suited up, so fantasy owners who maintained faith through the lows received a generous reward.