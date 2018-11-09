Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Elevates to limited participant

Baldwin (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Although he elevated from no activity Wednesday to some drills one day later, Baldwin has picked up a groin injury. Notorious for impacting mobility, it wouldn't surprise if the Seahawks continue to place a cap on his practice reps with his gameday viability in mind. Friday's injury report will relay whether or not Baldwin enters the weekend with a designation in tow.

