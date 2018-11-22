Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Estimated as non-participant

Baldwin (groin) was listed as a non-participant on the Seahawks' estimated injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll gave his players the day off, but Baldwin wouldn't have practiced for a second consecutive day Thursday if the Seahawks had held a session. The decision may be a precautionary one with Baldwin embroiled in an injury-plagued season, but his status is worth monitoring to ensure he's available for Sunday's game at Carolina.