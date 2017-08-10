Play

Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Exits practice Thursday

Baldwin left Thursday's practice with an apparent ankle or lower leg issue, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

On the plus side, the report notes that after staying down on the field for a minute or so after coming down hard, Baldwin walked around on his own steam before heading to the locker room with trainers. Until additional info is available, consider Seattle's top wideout day-to-day.

