Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Exits practice Thursday
Baldwin left Thursday's practice with an apparent ankle or lower leg issue, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
On the plus side, the report notes that after staying down on the field for a minute or so after coming down hard, Baldwin walked around on his own steam before heading to the locker room with trainers. Until additional info is available, consider Seattle's top wideout day-to-day.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert McClain: Makes impressive interception Friday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Hoping to play whole career in Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Gets in end zone in divisional-round loss•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Leads Seahawks in receptions, yardage in wild-card victory•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Tallies 44 yards in win•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Posts career day in loss to Cardinals•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...