Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Exits with groin injury

Baldwin left Sunday's game in Tennessee with a groin injury and is questionable to return, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.

Baldwin had 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets at the time of his exit in the fourth quarter. He stayed on the sideline and looked like he was trying to get loose in an effort to rejoin the game.

