Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Expected healthy for Week 1

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he no concern about Baldwin (knee) missing the start of the regular season, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After fighting through some knee soreness at the beginning of training camp, Baldwin is now being held out of practice and may end up missing the entire preseason. The situation will require careful monitoring in the coming weeks, even though Carroll seems confident that Baldwin's knee will heal with rest. The Seahawks will be in serious trouble if the injury lingers, as Tyler Lockett is the only other player on the roster who reached 500 receiving yards last year.