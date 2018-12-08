Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Expected to be game-time call

Baldwin (groin) is expected to be a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Vikings, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Contrary to previous reports, head coach Pete Carroll refuted the notion Baldwin injured his hip, instead suggesting the receiver may be dealing with a groin injury, slightly different than the one he played through Week's 11-13. While the Seahawks have yet to release their final injury report of the week, Baldwin will likely receive a questionable designation and fantasy owners will want to monitor the receiver's status in the coming days for any potential news prior to Monday's 8:15 ET kickoff.