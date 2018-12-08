Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Expected to be game-time call
Baldwin (groin) is expected to be a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Vikings, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Contrary to previous reports, head coach Pete Carroll refuted the notion Baldwin injured his hip, instead suggesting the receiver may be dealing with a groin injury, slightly different than the one he played through Week's 11-13. While the Seahawks have yet to release their final injury report of the week, Baldwin will likely receive a questionable designation and fantasy owners will want to monitor the receiver's status in the coming days for any potential news prior to Monday's 8:15 ET kickoff.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't practice again Friday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Catches second TD•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Good to go for Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...