Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Feeling like himself again

Baldwin said he finally feels healthy again, 710 ESPN Seattle reports. "It's been a very long time since I felt like myself," Baldwin said Tuesday. "Thursday last week was the first day I woke up in the morning and I didn't feel pain. I've been dealing with this for four months, and I forgot what it felt like to not have pain."

Baldwin missed the entire preseason with an unspecified injury of his left knee, then sat out Weeks 2 and 3 while recovering from an MCL sprain in his right knee. The first issue was expected to linger throughout the entire season, but Baldwin apparently turned a corner last week. He was nonetheless held to five catches for 39 yards in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams, extending his touchdown drought to seven games to open the season. The 30-year-old should reach the end zone before long, and his current average of 4.1 targets per game figures to rise by the end of the year. However, Baldwin probably won't return to the 7.3 targets per game he averaged between 2015 and 2017, as Seattle leads the NFL in run play rate (51.1 percent) by a comfortable margin. He gets a middle-of-the-road matchup in Week 11, facing a Green Bay defense that's giving up 7.6 yards per pass attempt overall and 8.1 yards per target on throws to wide receivers this season.