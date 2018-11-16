Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finally reaches paydirt

Baldwin caught seven of 10 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.

Days after Baldwin reported his knee is painless, he has a breakout game. It's Baldwin's first score of the year and he recorded a season-high in targets. In fact, no Seahawks player has received more than eight targets in a game this campaign. Baldwin will look to continue his upward trend in Week 12 against the Panthers, who have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (22) this year.