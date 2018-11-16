Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finally reaches paydirt
Baldwin caught seven of 10 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.
Days after Baldwin reported his knee is painless, he has a breakout game. It's Baldwin's first score of the year and he recorded a season-high in targets. In fact, no Seahawks player has received more than eight targets in a game this campaign. Baldwin will look to continue his upward trend in Week 12 against the Panthers, who have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (22) this year.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Feeling like himself again•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Snags five passes•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Ready for Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Elevates to limited participant•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Misses practice with groin injury•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Paces squad with 77 receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...