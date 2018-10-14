Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finally shows up in Week 6
Baldwin caught six of eight targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders in London.
Baldwin finally looked like himself again, leading Seattle in targets, catches and yards. Unfortunately for Baldwin's fantasy owners, he was kept out of the end zone while three other Seattle receivers scored touchdowns. The veteran wide receiver will be playing at less than 100 percent throughout the year due to knee troubles, but he'll still be a serviceable option moving forward if he can replicate this performance. Baldwin and the Seahawks will be on bye in Week 7.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Invisible in loss•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Avoids injury designation for Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Limited by knee injury Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Paces team in targets in return•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Returns to action Week 4•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Practices fully Friday, still questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...