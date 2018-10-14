Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finally shows up in Week 6

Baldwin caught six of eight targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders in London.

Baldwin finally looked like himself again, leading Seattle in targets, catches and yards. Unfortunately for Baldwin's fantasy owners, he was kept out of the end zone while three other Seattle receivers scored touchdowns. The veteran wide receiver will be playing at less than 100 percent throughout the year due to knee troubles, but he'll still be a serviceable option moving forward if he can replicate this performance. Baldwin and the Seahawks will be on bye in Week 7.