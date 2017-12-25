Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finds end zone against Dallas

Baldwin caught four passes for 35 yards and one touchdown on six targets against Dallas on Sunday.

The volume was disappointing, but given that Russell Wilson threw for just 93 yards, this showing was a very strong one by Baldwin in terms of share percentages. Wilson should post bigger numbers against the Cardinals in Week 17, and such an outcome would present Baldwin the opportunity to accumulate some volume.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories