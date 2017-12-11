Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finds end zone Sunday

Baldwin brought in three of six targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars.

Baldwin's 26-yard scoring grab with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter represented the Seahawks' first touchdown of the afternoon. It was also since the Week 11 loss to the Falcons and helped give the veteran receiver back-to-back strong performances. Baldwin has posted eight catches (on 13 targets) for 162 yards and Sunday's score in the last two games, and his contributions will undoubtedly be key in a Week 15 battle against the Rams.