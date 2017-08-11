Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Fine following injury scare

According to coach Pete Carroll, Baldwin (ankle) is "fine" following his departure from practice Thursday, Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today reports.

Baldwin was able to walk under his own power after going down with an apparent right ankle injury Thursday, so Carroll's update only furthers the sentiment that he avoided anything serious. While that comes as good news to the Seahawks and fantasy owners, it'd probably still be surprising if Baldwin plays in Sunday's preseason opener versus the Chargers.