Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Full practice Thursday
Baldwin (groin) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After the Seahawks' previous game, a 22-16 win at Arizona, last Thursday, Baldwin self-reported a groin injury was to blame for an inability to get loose pregame. Still, he ripped off a 54-yard catch-and-run on his way to five receptions (on six targets) for 95 yards. Listed as a full practice participant one week removed from his statement, he was tagged with a hip concern rather than a groin issue. With his health not in question, Baldwin will take aim Monday at a Falcons defense that has surrendered 12.3 YPC and four touchdowns to wideouts over the last five contests.
