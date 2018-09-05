Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Full practice Wednesday
Baldwin (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Baldwin spent all of training camp and the preseason answering questions about soreness in his left knee. In particular, he mentioned on Aug. 28 that he may deal with the injury all season, which could stand to limited his practice reps at certain points. Assuming the management of his knee allows him to uphold his normal workload, Baldwin should receive about 7.2 targets per game (his mark from 2015-17).
