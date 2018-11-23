Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Game-time call for Week 12

Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest at Carolina, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, Baldwin is officially listed as questionable after practicing in no capacity all week. Baldwin was contained to some running and little else Friday, leaving his last chance to prove the health of his groin a pregame workout Sunday. Expect his status to receive clarity when the Seahawks release their list of inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.