Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Game-time call for Week 12
Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest at Carolina, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, Baldwin is officially listed as questionable after practicing in no capacity all week. Baldwin was contained to some running and little else Friday, leaving his last chance to prove the health of his groin a pregame workout Sunday. Expect his status to receive clarity when the Seahawks release their list of inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Listed as questionable•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Estimated as non-participant•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Held out with groin injury•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finally reaches paydirt•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Feeling like himself again•
-
Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Snags five passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12