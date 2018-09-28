Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Gets Week 4 endorsement from coach

Coach Pete Carroll said he expects Baldwin (knee) to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Stacy Jo Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. "[Baldwin] looked great (in practice), he looked great" Carroll said. "He was explosive... we're really excited for him to play in this game."

Carroll has a track record of making these types of statements about players that end up on the inactive list, but his optimism is at least a good sign even if it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Baldwin was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday after sitting out entirely the previous two weeks. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Seahawks release their final injury report.

