Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: 'Good shot' to play
Though Baldwin (groin) is listed as questionable Sunday against the Panthers and was previously labeled a game-time decision by coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks believe the wideout has a "good shot" to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Seattle's decision to promote fellow receiver Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad Saturday seemed to indicate more uncertainty about Baldwin's availability, but Rapoport characterizes Reynolds' addition as more of an insurance policy. Those planning on using Baldwin in fantasy lineups will still want to confirm his availability prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, with final word on his status likely to come when Seattle releases its inactive list 90 minutes before game time. Even if Baldwin is cleared to suit up, it would probably be wise to limit expectations while he plays at less than 100 percent health.
