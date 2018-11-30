Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Good to go for Week 13
Baldwin (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Baldwin played through the same injury without practicing in any capacity last week, catching five of seven targets for 39 yards in a 27-24 win over the Panthers. He avoided any setbacks during the game and has been able to partake on a limited basis this week. Despite the improvement from a health perspective, Baldwin may have a tough time drawing targets in a run-first offense that probably won't need to do much throwing this week.
