Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Has strained foot

Baldwin has been diagnosed with a strain in his upper foot, Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com reports.

Baldwin suffered the injury after landing hard at Thursday's practice. According to head coach Pete Carroll, Baldwin will be healthy enough to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, but caution will be exercised with his availability. As a result, the wideout likely won't press his luck with nothing on the line.

