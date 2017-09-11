Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Hauls in all four targets
Baldwin caught each of his four targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Packers.
Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham were co-leaders with seven targets, yet Baldwin still managed to lead the team in receiving yards while tying Richardson for the most catches. The entire Seattle offense was slowed by poor line play and the lack of a running game, which contributed to the Packers holding a nearly 2:1 advantage in time of possession. Given the team's other options on offense, volume shouldn't be a major concern for Baldwin this season. The Seahawks have a home date with San Francisco in Week 2.
