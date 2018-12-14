Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Heading for game-time decision
Coach Pete Carroll expects Baldwin (hip) to be a game-time decision Sunday at San Francisco, 710 ESPN Seattle reports. "Doug practiced late in the week and if everything goes well all the way up to game time he has a good chance to play," Carroll said Friday.
Carroll sounded far less optimistic earlier in the week, noting Wednesday that Baldwin "may pull off another one of his miracles and get back to play." It now seems a more favorable outlook has taken hold after Baldwin practiced Thursday in a limited capacity, putting him on track to be listed as questionable on the final injury report. The Seahawks are scheduled for a 4:05 PM EST kickoff Sunday.
