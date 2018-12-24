Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Heating up at right time

Baldwin hauled in seven of 12 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Baldwin commanded targets on 12 of quarterback Russell Wilson's 27 passes (44.4 percent) in the playoff-clinching win. He made good use of the attention, posting his first 100-yard performance since Week 9 of the 2017 season. Baldwin also scored for the fifth time in as many games, making a leaping grab down the left sideline and landing in the end zone to give the Seahawks a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter. He nearly found paydirt again but came up just one yard short, setting up a Chris Carson touchdown run to seal the win. Look for Baldwin to continue drawing heavy looks in Week 17 against the Cardinals.