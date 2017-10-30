Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Held in check in shootout

Baldwin caught six of 10 targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

Baldwin's production was especially disappointing given that Russell Wilson threw for 452 yards and four scores. Baldwin led the team in targets and tied for the lead in receptions, but Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett and Jimmy Graham all produced much stronger stat lines. There's little reason to think it was anything more than an aberration, as Baldwin caught nine passes for 92 yards and a score the previous week against the Giants. He figures to account for a larger share of Seattle's receiving production in a Week 9 home game against the Redskins.