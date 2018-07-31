Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Held out by sore knee
Baldwin is recovering from knee soreness and is expected to miss a couple more weeks of practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Baldwin watched Tuesday's practice from the sideline and tossed a football around with coach Pete Carroll, but despite most signs pointing to a relatively minor injury, the veteran wideout is now slated to miss most of training camp and at least a portion of the preseason. Carroll declined to comment on the exact nature of the injury, though he did say that it's been bothering Baldwin since he first reported to training camp last week. While the situation needs to be watched carefully, it's a bit early to move Baldwin down draft boards more than a spot or two.
