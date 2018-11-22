Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Held out with groin injury

Baldwin (groin) was held out of practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bothered by a pair of knee injuries and more recently a groin ailment, Baldwin has often seen his practice workload scaled back this season. There wasn't any report of a setback or new injury after he caught seven of 10 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in last Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers. Any concern will be put to rest if Baldwin returns to practice Thursday as the Seahawks continue preparation for a vital game against Carolina.