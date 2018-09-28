Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Hoping to play in Week 4

Baldwin (knee) said Thursday that he feels "ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Baldwin conceded that a final call on his Week 4 status will be made by the coaching staff, but he believes he is ready to take the field after practicing on a limited basis both Wednesday and Thursday. The Eagles will provide an official update on Baldwin's status for Sunday's contest at some point Friday, but a final call on his availability may not come until game day.