Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Injures groin in big performance

Seahawks coach Pete Caroll said Baldwin suffered a groin injury of unknown severity during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Baldwin was injured in the fourth quarter and never returned, finishing with 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. As Sunday's stat line makes quite clear, any kind of absence would be a massive loss for the Seattle passing game. Tyler Lockett also appeared to suffer an injury on the team's final drive, but coach Pete Caroll said after the game that Lockett merely had the wind knocked out of him, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. The Seahawks have a Week 4 home game against the Colts.