Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Injury not thought to be serious
Baldwin is slated to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his groin injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, "the early word is that (Baldwin's) injury is not serious." Prior to his exit from Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans, the Seahawks' top wideout had caught 10 passes (on 15 targets) for 105 yards and a TD. Next up on the team's wide receiver depth chart if Baldwin is out or limited at all in Week 4, are Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett.
