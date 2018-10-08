Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Invisible in loss

Baldwin (knee) caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.

Although Russell Wilson attempted a season-low 21 passes, it's very surprising to see Baldwin shut down so much, even against a solid Rams' secondary. Assuming Baldwin didn't suffer any setbacks to his knee, he'll look to get on track in Week 6 at Oakland.

