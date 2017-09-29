Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Likely game-time decision
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin (groin) likely will come down to a gameday decision for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Baldwin said Wednesday he plans to play, but his absence from practice Wednesday and Thursday suggests he's in serious danger of missing the game. A return to practice Wednesday, even in a limited capacity, would at least give Baldwin a shot to play in Sunday's game. The 8:25 PM ET kickoff is problematic for fantasy owners.
