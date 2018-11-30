Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Limited at Thursday's practice

Baldwin (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With an appearance at practice Thursday, Baldwin is healthier than he was at any point a week ago. Following those restrictions, he took the field for 90.3 percent of the offensive snaps Week 12 in Carolina, parlaying them into five catches (on six targets) for 39 yards. The performance may have been underwhelming, but a friendly matchup awaits this weekend if Baldwin is active. On Sunday, the Seahawks take on a 49ers defense that has conceded 166.3 receiving yards per game and 15 touchdowns to wideouts in 11 contests this season.

