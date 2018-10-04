Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Limited by knee injury Thursday
Baldwin was limited at Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Neither Pete Carroll nor Baldwin was given an opportunity to comment on the wide receiver's health Thursday. However, Baldwin likely took a maintenance day in the wake of his recent return from a two-game absence in which he parlayed 50 offensive snaps into a five-catch, 41-yard effort on seven targets. Even if he's given a questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, he should be out there considering he logged a full practice Wednesday.
